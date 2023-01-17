Dwane Kint has dedicated more than four decades of his life to the Marianna Volunteer Fire Company and now members of the fire company and community want to aid him in his fight against cancer.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the fire company’s social hall at 84 Broad St.
“We want to raise whatever money we can to help Dwane,” said Elaine Johnson, fire company treasurer.
Kint, 62, is a lifelong resident of Marianna and served on that community’s borough council for 16 years and has either been the fire chief or president of the fire department for the last 44 years.
“He’s always served the community,” Johnson said. “He was just elected as president for another term. He’s well-known, not only in our community but in many of the surrounding communities. He’s just done that much for others.”
Kint was diagnosed with cancer in September and has undergone three surgeries since. He also recently began chemotherapy.
“He’s self-employed, so he’s not been able to work since September,” Johnson said. “He has no income. He’s got a lot of medical expenses. We’re just trying to get the community together to raise money for him and give back to him because he’s always given back to the community.”
Proceeds of the fundraiser will help offset the cost of Kint’s medical bills, as well as compensate for lost wages and help cover the cost of everyday living.
The price is $10 for adults and $5 for those younger than 10 for the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. Eat-in and take-out will be available. There also will be a Chinese auction, raffles and other games to help raise funds.
Dinner will include meatballs, bread and butter, salad and beverages. Tickets will be available at the door but also may be purchased in advance at The Novelty Shoppe, 1750 Main St., near the Marianna Post Office.
