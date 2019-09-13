Volunteers are organizing a dog show as part of an event in North Strabane Township Park to raise money for a local anti-animal cruelty nonprofit later this month.
The show will be a highlight of the Sept. 28 fundraiser for CRICAAT, which is operated by Cathy Cunningham, an unpaid humane officer who works in Washington County. The event will start with a walk around the park at 11 a.m. Registration for the noon show will be start at 11:30 a.m.
CRICAAT’s name stands for Call and Report Inhumane Cruelty and Abuse of Animals Today.
Entry will be free to the public, but it will cost $10 per class to enter dogs in the show. Among the activities also planned are a Chinese auction and a professional dog trainer who will give lessons. A glitter tattoo artist, face painter and professional photographer will also be present.
Anyone with questions can call CRICAAT volunteer Cindy Fox at 724-228-2389.