An online fundraising account set up by the family of the 12-year-old Chartiers Valley Middle School student who died during basketball practice Wednesday has raised more than $60,000.
The GoFundMe page in remembrance of Jayson Kidd of Bridgeville was set up Thursday afternoon to help for the boy’s funeral expenses, his father, Jay Kidd, wrote on the website.
“We never expected anything like this to happen to our family,” Kidd wrote in the fundraising post. “Jayson’s heart stopped during basketball practice and they could not bring him back.”
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office ruled Jayson died of natural causes because of an anomalous origin of coronary artery. Jayson collapsed during warmups while practicing with his basketball team at the middle school in Collier Township shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died about an hour later.
“Unfortunately we did not have life insurance on Jayson because he was only 12 yrs old,” Kidd wrote in the GoFundMe post. “We are raising money for his funeral. My family appreciates any help we can get. Thank you all for the support.”
While the fundraising page’s goal was $6,000, it had already received 10 times that figure by Friday morning from more than 1,000 donors.
The school district had grief counselors from the Middle School Crisis Team available for students and staff Thursday. Superintendent Johannah Vanatta posted a message on the district’s website offering condolences to the Kidd family and the Chartiers Valley community.
“I am confident that our community will rise in support,” Vanatta said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy.”