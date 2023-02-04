MONONGAHELA – Donations are flooding in to help several merchants whose businesses were damaged when a pipeline ruptured last week on Fourth Street.
The Monongahela Area Historical Society took to the streets Thursday to hold a fund drive to raise money for the six businesses that have been shuttered since the water main break.
“We are trying to raise donations for them so they will have some cash to pay their bills and short-term expenses,” said Laura Magone, MAHS president. “These are our friends. These are our neighbors. They help us. The business people are the ones we go to for support and now we feel they need a hand. They’ve gone a whole week with no income.”
The affected businesses are Dusty’s Discounts, Julie’s Hair Haven, Tattoo Savior, Zimmer Printing, Lynda’s Main Street Salon and Little City Coffee. The buildings that house the businesses – Essee Flats and the Yohe Building – also have apartments, displacing residents from their homes.
Historical society officers positioned themselves at the corner of Fourth and Main streets Thursday afternoon, urging passersby to donate. Member Frank Gambino even flagged down vehicles to collect donations.
A $6,000 goal would enable the historical society to donate $1,000 to each business. Magone said Thursday’s fundraiser brought in about $1,100, and she expects to exceed their goal, adding that Honey Bee Bakery pledged 20% of its sales throughout the weekend.
A 12-inch water main ruptured at about 4 p.m. Jan. 26. Water service was restored early the next morning and Fourth Street reopened later that day.
Dan Bires, owner of Tattoo Savior, said, “There was just water pouring out of the front of all of the businesses. When I opened up my business there was probably six or eight inches of water that came rolling out. Fire trucks literally were trying to pump water out of the basement. We noticed real quick how bad businesses were damaged.”
Dusty Bradshaw, owner of Dusty’s Discounts, said her business sustained substantial damage.
“I lost all of my inventory,” she said. “It didn’t come up on my main floor, so there is stuff there that wasn’t touched, but all my inventory was downstairs and it’s gone. I saw water clean up to the steps. A lot of things were just floating. I don’t know how two rooms could fill up that quickly.”
The merchants have not been given any indication when they will be able to return to business.
Pennsylvania American Water is making repairs, and Disaster Restoration Services is working there as well.
“Pennsylvania American Water’s contractors and our insurance company are working with property owners to restore their property,” said Jill Greenwood, Pennsylvania American Water spokeswoman.
Councilman Ken Kulak said Thursday’s fundraiser was an example of the generosity and kindness of the people of Monongahela.
“This is an excellent example of Monongahela’s hometown spirit and pride,” Kulak said. “It’s an excellent example of how the community pulls together to help with the health and the stability of our community and its merchants. It’s typical of Monongahela and the people of Monongahela.”
Those who are interested in donating may send a check to the Monongahela Area Historical Society, 711 W. Main St., Monongahela, Pa., 15063.
