The Pups & Pints fundraiser hosted by Fireside Beauty Bar and Refined + Co. at Peterswood Park on Sunday to raise money for Peters Township resident Jen Pardini and to raise awareness about domestic violence, was aptly named.

Over the course of the afternoon, hundreds of people, many accompanied by their dogs – from Goldendoodles, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers and Great Danes to shih tzus, Pomeranians and mutts – turned out for the event to show support for Pardini, who works at Fireside and Refined + Co.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription