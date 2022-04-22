State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced $760,192 in state funding has been awarded to Greene County to replace the bridge at the intersection of Walker Road and Patterson Creek in Morris Township.
“I’m so happy that these funds will replace a bridge in Greene County,” Snyder said. “But this is honestly just a drop in the bucket. There are countless bridges throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania that are in dire need of repair or replacement. I am eager to pursue similar projects in the future and help secure more state funding to rebuild our bridges.”
Snyder added that the bridge to be replaced was rated as being in poor condition and met the Federal Highway Administration’s eligibility criteria for replacement.
This project was one of 56 announced through the state Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, a state grant program aimed at improving highways, bridges, rails, pedestrian trails and bike trails.