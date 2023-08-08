What would a fair be without animals, and there are plenty of them this week at the Greene County Fairgrounds near Waynesburg. Numerous 4-H kids and their parents were at the show barn Monday morning preparing their animals for the various contests throughout the week. The fair continues through Saturday night.
Fun at the Greene County Fair
Mike Jones
