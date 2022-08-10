There’s plenty to see and do at the Greene County Fair in Waynesburg, including visiting the various farm animals being shown. Among the events on tap today are the 4-H, FFA and Open Beef Cattle Show at 9:30 a.m. and Market Lamb Show at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Colt Ford concert at 8:30 p.m. The fair continues through Saturday.
Fun at the fair
Tags
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
