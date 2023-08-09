The start of the 225th Washington County Agricultural Fair is now days away, and organizers have announced a slate of attractions and events.
The fair kicks off this Saturday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 19. It includes an opening parade that showcases the traditions and history of the fair.
There will be nearly 2,000 animals – horses, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and rabbits – along with 2,600 agricultural exhibits and baking and cooking contests.
Country music artist Russell Dickerson – the first artist to release four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Luke Combs – will be the headliner, performing on Aug. 13.
Other activities and entertainment include high school band night, school bus demolition, demolition derby, street stock trucks, drag racing, pro stock tractors, antique tractors, and kids’ entertainment.
Daily admission is $10, including carnival rides. Parking is free.
