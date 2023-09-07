From livestock to amusements, the West Alexander Fair has something for everyone, and continues through Saturday. Admission is $10 and includes access to the rides and events the fair has to offer. Tonight at 7:30 p.m., Arena Cross races featuring quads and motorcycles will be held, and at 9:30 p.m. Friday, a fireworks show is scheduled.
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- Big lies and little lies
- Pittsburgh gears up to welcome enthusiasts during International Jazz Festival
- Voters to chose new model at Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village
- Waynesburg U. to host performing arts series
- 'Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show' coming to The Palace in Greensburg
- SOTL actor returns to Buffalo Bill's house in Perryopolis
- EDITORIAL: Pennsylvania’s education funding should be rebuilt
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.