Washington County government offices in the courthouse and Courthouse Square building competed in an annual door decking contest, and the winner of the peoples’ choice award was the sheriff’s office depicting a crime scene investigation into the fatal meltdown of Frosty the Snowman. Perhaps the unseasonably warm weather was the obvious suspect, but sticks and a carrot were bagged as evidence. All winners received a ribbon and bark of approval from sheriff’s department K-9 Officer Obie. The first-place winner, as determined by the judges, was the Washington County Domestic Relations office.