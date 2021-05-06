Codey Haddad was surprised by a friendly visitor outside his Second Street house in Washington Saturday.
A ferret had been roaming the neighborhood about 11 a.m. near the Seventh Ward playground. Haddad was able to catch it and put it in a cat carrier.
“We just didn’t want him getting hurt,” he said. “He came right up to me, and I was petting him for a minute.”
Haddad said the ferret had no collar or injuries. He was hopeful to return the animal to its owners and took the animal to PetSmart to see if it had a microchip, which it didn’t.
“I’ve never had a ferret before, but it definitely seemed like he was somebody’s pet,” he said.
Haddad said his wife used an animal rescue group on Facebook to find folks in Butler who have other pet ferrets, so they took the ferret to their home Wednesday night.
“We dropped him off with them because we don’t know how to take care of a ferret,” Haddad said.
Haddad said he would be able to reconnect the ferret with its owner.