The COVID-19 update released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday contained a mix of good news and bad news.
First, the good news: There were no new deaths due to the coronavirus reported in Washington, Greene, Fayette or Westmoreland counties. Allegheny County reported six new deaths, bringing its cumulative total to 1,838.
The bad news, however, is cases have been going up across the commonwealth, fueled in part by variants of COVID-19 that are more transmissible. According to the state health department, there were 593 new cases in Allegheny County. That brings its total since the start of the pandemic to 89,545.
Washington County logged 94 additional cases for a cumulative total of 15,732. Greene County added 22 new cases for a total of 2,980, and Fayette County added 67 new cases, for a total of 11,602. Westmoreland County added 165 cases, bringing its total to 30,300.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 35 new deaths, for a total of 25,362, and 5,048 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,064,092.
COVID-19 cases have increased by about 75% in Pennsylvania since mid-March.