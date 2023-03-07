Franklin Township resident Larry Freeman has announced his candidacy for the Greene County Board of Commissioners.
Freeman will be competing in the Republican primary.
A former corrections officer at SCI Greene, Freeman was involved in transporting convicts, and for 13 years was responsible for the proper reception, fingerprinting, DNA collection and photographing of inmates. For five years, Freeman was the leader of the hostage negotiating team. During his 25-year civil service career, Freeman was a member of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officer Union (PSCOA), and served as treasurer for six of those years.
In 1998, Freeman organized the Greene County Bassmasters/Outcast’s Bass Club, and for the last 10 years has served as the District 5 (Pittsburgh region) president of the Bass Federation. Freeman has also competed in demolition derbies in Southwestern Pennsylvania for the last 25 years.
A U.S. Army veteran, Freeman was stationed in Germany and Colorado, and received training in urban warfare. He was honorably discharged in 1992.
Freeman has been married for 32 years and has one daughter.
