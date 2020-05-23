Freedom Transit will resume fare collection for both fixed-route and shared-ride services beginning Monday, June 1.
In an effort to reduce the handling of cash, the Washington County Transportation Authority encourages riders to consider cash-free fare options, including a new one for shared-ride passengers.
For the first time, shared-ride passengers will have a new way to pay for transit trips with a system called FreedomFlex.
This e-wallet allows riders to load cash value to their shared-ride profile with Freedom Transit and have the exact transit fare deducted on the day of their trip. This service is available to any shared-ride passenger and funds can be added using a credit card.
The minimum balance with FreedomFlex that must be added to a rider’s account is $10, and the funds are non-refundable, non-transferable and will not expire.
Riders who are interested in creating a FreedomFlex account for their shared ride trips can call the Freedom Transit office at 724-223-8747 Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
There is also more information on the new FreedomFlex fare payment system at the website freedom-transit.org.
Fixed-route commuters have two cash-free options: the ConnectCard, which is a reloadable smart card, and Token Transit, a smart phone app.
The ConnectCard allows riders to load bus passes or stored cash value onto the card to use for transit fare.
Riders can use Token Transit to purchase bus passes and tickets directly through the Token Transit app. More information on both fare payment platforms can be found at freedom-transit.org.
Fixed-route bus service will not operate on Memorial Day.
The transit provider reminds riders that masks or face coverings will continue to be required inside vehicles until further notice because of the novel coronavirus.