Beginning Monday, Freedom Transit's County Line B bus route between Washington and the Mon Valley via Canonsburg and Peters Township is to resume on its regular schedule.
Those using transit are required to wear a face mask or covering over their mouth and nose while on board fixed-route and shared ride vehicles.
Riders are encouraged to maintain social distance by keeping one to two empty seats between themselves and other riders.
Cash-free fare payment methods such as Token Transit mobile passes and the new FreedomFlex shared-ride digital payment system also allow for social distance between commuters and the driver.
Freedom Transit initiated the County Line B Route in April 2019, intersecting in Monongahela with Mid-Mon Valley Transit.
More information on the County Line B route and cautionary measures taken during the novel coronavirus pandemic designed to keep riders and drivers safe is available at freedom-transit.org or by contacting the Washington Transit Center at 724-223-8747.