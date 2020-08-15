Beginning Monday and continuing through Aug. 31, Freedom Transit will be accepting public comments on proposed changes to the Washington Local A bus route.
A list of the proposed changes, a draft schedule and route map have been posted at www.freedom-transit.org.
Service changes being planned include serving West Maiden and South Main streets, such as TRPIL, which is in the process of moving to the former YWCA on West Maiden Street near the Washington Senior Center, and Bellmead Apartments.
Feedback on the changes can be submitted using the survey link available on the Freedom Transit website or by emailing info@freedom-transit.org. Comments will also be accepted by phone at 724-223-8747 and in person at Washington Transit Center from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Aug. 28 and Aug. 31, a display with information on the proposed changes to the Local A route will be set up during business hours in the Washington Transit Center lobby, 50 E. Chestnut St., for those who may have questions or comments for Freedom Transit staff.
After review of the public comments, the Washington County Transportation Authority board of directors plans to meet Sept. 1 to vote on proposed changes.