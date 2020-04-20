Beginning Monday, Freedom Transit will require all shared-ride and fixed route riders to wear a face mask or a covering over their mouth and nose.
The transportation system is following the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and reminding community members of Gov. Tom Wolf’s message during the new coronavirus pandemic, “My mask protects you, your mask protects me.”
All Freedom Transit and subcontractor employees will also be required to wear face masks when working.
Any rider requiring a reasonable modification of the face mask rule is asked to contact Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 to discuss the issue before boarding the transportation service.
Surgical face masks, N-95 masks, fabric masks and bandanas that cover the nose and mouth are considered acceptable forms of covering when going out in public and using public transit.
Instructions on how to create your own fabric face mask can be found on Freedom Transit’s website and other internet social media pages.
Any rider who does not have access to a mask or materials to make a face covering is asked to contact Freedom Transit at the above phone number before using the transit service.
In addition to the new face mask policy, Freedom Transit is continuing to sanitize buses on a daily basis and is asking riders to please limit transit service to essential use only.
Trips for employment, medical appointments, necessary grocery shopping, and meal distribution are still being provided on both shared-ride and fixed route service. More information on public transit during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on freedomtransit.org or by calling the above phone number.