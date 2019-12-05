Building on a successful debut last year, Freedom Transit is again decorating a pair of buses and sponsoring “Twelve Stops of the Season” rider rewards scheduled to begin Friday.
The two-week holiday campaign aims to reward riders for their loyalty to the transit system while also making community members aware of stops of interest along the seven bus routes that Freedom Transit operates, such as special events including the Washington Holiday Market and the Canonsburg Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.
Rider Rewards continues every weekday and Saturday through Dec. 19.
Freedom Transit staffers will ride the buses, introduce themselves to riders and hand out gifts to commuters and shoppers.
This year Freedom Transit has teamed up with nine businesses for coupons, cards or gift certificates that can be redeemed locally.
Twelve Stops of the Season will be featured on Freedom Transit’s social media pages where a “Stop of the Day” will be noted.
The agency is also inviting patrons to post photos of themselves on board the buses and tagging Freedom Transit to be entered to win prizes during the campaign.
More information about the Twelve Stops of the Season rider rewards campaign can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or by visiting freedom-transit.org.