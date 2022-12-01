Freedom Transit

Freedom Transit is bringing back its “12 Stops of the Season” promotion.

Freedom Transit riders can look forward to holiday giveaways with the fifth annual “12 Stops of the Season.”

Beginning today, Freedom Transit will post the “Stop of the Day” on their social media pages and which routes can take riders there. Staff will be waiting at these stops with gifts and treats.

