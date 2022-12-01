Freedom Transit riders can look forward to holiday giveaways with the fifth annual “12 Stops of the Season.”
Beginning today, Freedom Transit will post the “Stop of the Day” on their social media pages and which routes can take riders there. Staff will be waiting at these stops with gifts and treats.
The stops will be featured through Dec. 14. The bus service does not operate on Sundays.
Riders can also post a photo of their commute to Freedom Transit’s Facebook page and be entered to win a 10-trip bus pass and a gift card to a local business.
Those who don’t wish to share the picture on social media can also email it to alexandra@freedom-transit.org. Two winners will be announced on Dec. 16.
Freedom Transit will cap off their holiday activities with their annual Hot Cocoa Social at the Washington Transit Center on Dec. 14. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and feature free hot cocoa, cookies and other giveaways. There will also be a raffle for a 10-trip bus pass and other prizes.
McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Eat n’ Park donated to the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.