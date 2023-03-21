As of April 1, the cost to use Freedom Transit’s shared ride and ADA complementary paratransit service will increase, while same-day service will be available for no additional charge.
Because of rising operating costs, shared ride passengers will pay between $0.25 to $0.50 more per one-way trip. ADA complementary paratransit service riders will pay $0.45 more per trip. The last fare increase was implemented in September 2018. Since then, the average cost per trip has increased by 33%.
Trips to senior centers and adult day cares for registered individuals 65 and older will continue to be provided at no charge, thanks to continued sponsorship from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
Freedom Transit will also offer same-day trips for riders registered in the shared ride program. Historically, riders must make reservations at least one day in advance. Under the pilot program, passengers with last-minute transportation needs can request a trip for the same day, and as long as space is available, they will be picked up at no extra charge.
Same-day trips for any purpose will be offered Monday through Friday within Washington County and should be scheduled by calling Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Riders are still encouraged to make reservations, as same-day service is limited and may not be available at the specific time requested.
For more information on public transportation in Washington County, visit freedom-transit.org or call 724-223-8747.
