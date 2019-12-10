Freedom Transit plans it second annual Hot Cocoa Social this Friday during morning and evening commuter hours at the transit center, 50 E. Chestnut St., Washington.
Hours are 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The open house for those who use transit and the community at large will include cookies, hot cocoa and giveaways. It is scheduled in conjunction with National Cocoa Day to celebrate the drink made from cocoa powder, and the the transit agency’s Twelve Stops of the Season campaign to promote the seven bus routes operated in Washington County and its environs by Freedom Transit.
The Twelve Stops of the Season campaign continues weekdays and Saturday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 19. Social media posts about the program appear via Twitter, @WashPATransit
There will be no shared-ride or fixed-route service through Freedom Transit on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1, when the office and transit center in downtown Washington will be closed. The office and transit center will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20. More information is available at freedom-transit.org.