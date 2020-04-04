Washington-based Freedom Transit announced that beginning Monday, it will no longer collect fares on its shared-ride and fixed routes, and commuter bus line service is again being reduced.
Fares are being eliminated to limit rider and driver interaction on Freedom Transit during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday the Pittsburgh Metro route will undergo further service reduction due to COVID-19.
Pittsburgh Metro morning runs that will remain in service are inbound from Washington, Run No. 3, 5:45 to 7:30 a.m., and outbound from Pittsburgh, Run No. 4, 7:45 to 9:10 a.m.
Afternoon service between Washington and Pittsburgh that will remain includes inbound Run No. 15, 2:20 to 3:40 p.m., and outbound Run No. 16., 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Before the pandemic hit, Freedom Transit was moving approximately 800 people on shared-ride paratransit each business day, but the total has fallen off to 275, according to Sheila Gombita, executive director of the agency.
Fixed-route service, which had been serving 400 commuters each business day, is down to about 75.
“While public transportation is deemed an essential service, we are asking riders to please follow the stay-at-home order if at all possible to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Gombita wrote in response to an email inquiry.
At this time the Washington area Local A, Local B, Local Saturday, and the Metro Saturday routes to the South Hills Village “T” station will operate normally.
Last month, Freedom Transit implemented limited service runs for the Pittsburgh Metro route and temporarily discontinued the County Line A, which traveled from McDonald to Washington via Canonsburg, and the County Line B route, which traveled among Washington, Canonsburg and Monongahela via Peters Township and Finleyville.
In place of the County Line routes, shared ride service was made available to riders who need transportation along the route.
In addition to reduced service, the Washington Transit Center lobby and waiting area at 50 E. Chestnut St. are closed to deter riders from gathering.
Fixed-route riders are encouraged to limit their use of transit to trips that are essential for getting to work, grocery shopping for essentials, medical purposes and meal distribution sites. Shared-ride service continues to be offered for essential trips for the same destinations.
All buses in the fleet are being sanitized daily to help stop the spread of contagion. Those who use public transit services are encouraged to practice social distancing while on board the vehicle.
Questions about public transportation services in Washington County can be directed to the Freedom Transit office at 724-223-8747.
