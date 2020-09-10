Freedom Transit on Monday, Sept. 21, will begin operating on a new schedule on the Local A bus route that will introduce service to West Maiden and South Main streets, Washington.
The new Local A schedule reallocates six runs currently servicing East Maiden Street and Washington Park that will now include the Washington Senior Center, the future TRPIL site at the former YWCA across from City Hall on West Maiden Street, plus Bellmead Apartments and the Presbyterian Senior Care Washington Campus on South Main Street.
The Sept. 1 vote on the changes by the Washington County Transportation Authority’s board of directors as part of a virtual meeting took place after a two-week period of public input, but planning began much earlier.
The authority began discussing the changes a year ago, with residents of Bellmead apartments and workers at Presbyterian Senior Care who advocated in favor of access to a transit route.
“We received quite a few public comments from Bellmead residents, where they wanted to go and where they wanted to connect,” said Alexandra Sakalik, outreach and marketing coordinator for Freedom Transit.
New stop times for Washington High School will be implemented on Sept. 21 to coincide with the start and end of the school day. A bus will be arriving 10 minutes before school starts and departing 10 minutes after the end of the school day.
Slight modifications to the Local Saturday schedule will also go into effect, including added service to the previously mentioned locations. The new Local Saturday route changes will begin on Sept. 26.
The new Local A and Local Saturday schedules and route maps are available on freedom-transit.org.