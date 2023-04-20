Freedom Transit will hold two Rider Appreciation Days next month.
On May 2 and 3, riders will get special perks. On May 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., riders will be provided snacks and treats, and will have a chance to spin a wheel for prizes.
May 2 will be free fare day on all Freedom Transit fixed route buses. Freedom Transit Center, located at 50 E. Chestnut St., Washington, will have drinks, cookies and music from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are delighted to express our appreciation to our longstanding customers and new riders during Rider Appreciation Days. All members of the Washington County community are also welcome to visit the transit center to join in on the fun and learn more about all of our public transportation service options,” said Freedom Transit Executive Director Sheila Gombita.
