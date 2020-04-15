Local transit providers in Washington County could be eligible for a combined $7.2 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Public transit was included in the package passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump as the novel coronavirus escalated.
“We have been informed that we will receive of 2020 funding in the amount of $3,911,123,” wrote Sheila Gombita, executive director of Washington County Transportation Authority, which operates Freedom Transit and paratransit services, wrote in response to an email inquiry.
“The funds are provided to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 with a priority for funding on operational expenses. In order to obtain the funding, we will need to submit a grant application with the Federal Transit Administration. We will be working with FTA to determine what will qualify as eligible expenses.”
She also anticipates funding will be used for supplies for drivers such as sanitizer, face shields, masks, and gloves, plus increased costs related to extra cleaning and sanitizing of vehicles and facilities.
Gombita does not know how long her agency may be operating during the pandemic.
“We are hopeful the funding is able to support our needs for the duration,” she said.
About 800 people a day used Freedom Transit’s shared-ride service before the pandemic hit, but the total had fallen to 275 last week.
Fixed-route service, which had been serving 400 commuters each business day, is down to about 75.
Mid Mon Valley Transit is eligible for $3.3 million, but it needs to see guidelines from the transit administration on operational expenses related to COVID-19.
Ashley Seman, executive director, said her agency developed “reduced COVID scheduling,” with buses runs ending earlier in the day while still accommodating passengers’ trips to grocery stores and medical appointments.
Like Freedom Transit, Mid Mon eliminated fares last month. Plexiglas shields around drivers were installed in-house when the agency learned demand for the guards elsewhere would have resulted in a monthslong lag if Mid Mon sought a contractor.
Seman said ridership “decreased drastically,” although Tuesday when she was interviewed by phone from her home she said, “I can’t give you exact numbers. We saw at the end of March numbers really decrease.”
Mid Mon eliminated three commuter express runs between the Mon Valley and downtown Pittsburgh, and, with the campus shut down in favor of remote learning, the Cal U. commuter bus service.
And while Freedom Transit notified the public of three COVID-19 positive test results Friday among its First Transit subcontract drivers, Seman said as of Tuesday morning “all of our drivers, staff and maintenance workers are currently healthy.”