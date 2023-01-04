Peters Township Public Library will be hosting the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide to provide free tax assistance.
The program is available to those over 50 years old and who have low to moderate income. Volunteers with the AARP will be offering appointments every Monday beginning Feb. 6. Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 724-941-9430.
