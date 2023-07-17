Washington Opioid Overdose Coalition, in collaboration with Brownsville Ambulance Service, held a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru event on Friday at Brownsville Ambulance Service locations in Brownsville and California.
One Narcan overdose prevention kit was provided for free to every person who stopped by. Deterra (drug deactivation bags) also were given out.
The drive-thru event was available for those who have been affected by addiction and for concerned community members.
Naloxone, more commonly called Narcan, is a lifesaving overdose reversal drug.
Instruction on administering Narcan was provided.
“It’s really important that we hold these distributions. (Narcan) is really saving lives. It’s a great resource for everybody to have,” said Tammy Taylor, chair for the coalition’s stigma committee and prevention supervisor for Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The overdose prevention kits included two Narcan nasal sprays, protective equipment, and additional resources.
Overdoses have risen exponentially in the United States over the past two decades, driven by the opioid epidemic and the proliferation of fentanyl – a highly potent synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine – in the country’s drug supply.
Taylor said the coalition has hosted at least one drive-thru a month, and that as many as 60 Narcan kits have been distributed at events.
By providing the kits to area residents living with opioid use disorder and their families, and others, the coalition aims to reduce stigma and to educate the community on the tools available to save someone’s life.
“We’re making the public more aware of how we can prevent overdoses,” said Taylor.
She noted Narcan isn’t just for those battling addiction. It can be used to help the elderly or others who accidentally take too much medication.
