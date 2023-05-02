We’ve recently had Record Store Day and Indie Bookstore Day, and in Washington County on Sunday it will be Free Museum Day.
The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency (WCTPA) has announced that free admission is being offered Sunday at the LeMoyne House, the Bradford House Museum, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village and the Duncan and Miller Glass Museum.
“Free Museum Day provides an incentive for visitors to experience the rich history of Washington County,” said Jeff Kotula, president of the WCTPA. “We take great pride in these museums that beautifully showcase our region’s story as well as continue to position our county as a leader in tourism in the Greater Pittsburgh area.”
Free Museum Day Passports are available at all participating museums. Visitors will receive a stamp on their “passport” at each museum they visit. Passports with three or more stamps can be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $250 Tanger Outlets gift card.
“These museums are gems in our community,” said Clay Kilgore, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society. “We have found that many Western Pennsylvania residents have not realized that these wonderful resources are available in their very own backyards.”
He continued, “We are hoping that Free Museum Day will encourage visitors, both local and from around the region, to take advantage of what these museums have to offer.”
