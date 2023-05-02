Bradford House

The Bradford House at 175 S. Main St., Washington, will be one of the museums offering free admission Sunday as part of Free Museum Day.

We’ve recently had Record Store Day and Indie Bookstore Day, and in Washington County on Sunday it will be Free Museum Day.

The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency (WCTPA) has announced that free admission is being offered Sunday at the LeMoyne House, the Bradford House Museum, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center, the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village and the Duncan and Miller Glass Museum.

