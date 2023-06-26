Riverfest fireworks

Courtesy of Randy Miller

Boaters watch fireworks at the 2019 Fredericktown Riverfest and Fireworks Spectacular. The event will be held this year on Saturday, July 1, starting at 2 p.m.

Organizers of the annual Riverfest and Fireworks Spectacular in Fredericktown are proud of their big festival in a small town.

“It was amazing last year,” said Denise Prodan, the event coordinator. “It’s unreal. Every year, when I think it couldn’t get bigger, it does.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In