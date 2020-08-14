PITTSBURGH – A Washington County woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.
Breanna M. Bane, 28, of 267 Linton Road, Fredericktown, was found to have distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, a Schedule I controlled substance, on July 3, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerome A. Moschetta is prosecuting the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and state police conducted the investigation.