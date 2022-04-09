A Fredericktown youth died in a crash Friday afternoon in West Pike Run Township.
Thirteen-year-old Jayden Anderson was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling on Sunset Drive about 4:30 p.m. when the operator failed to negotiate a curve and lost control near the 100 block.
Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m., according to a release issued by the Washington County coroner’s office.
The driver and another occupant were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.
State police are investigating.
Assisting at the scene were crews from Ambulance and Chair Service; Brownsville Ambulance; UPMC Paramedic Response, and Bentleyville and Richeville fire departments.