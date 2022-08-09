A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $135,000 was sold in Fredericktown Saturday.
The ticket in the Wow game was sold at Fredericktown Beer at 518 Front St. The business will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Wow is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official app. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 800-692-7481.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.
