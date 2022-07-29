Fredericktown American Legion will receive $55,000 in state funding to install a new elevator, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced.
“Local veterans will benefit from this project for many years to come,” Snyder said. “I’m proud to see our tax dollars spent on something that will directly help the veterans in our community who are living with physical disabilities.”
An elevator is a necessity at the location, according to Alberta Orndoff, president of the Fredericktown Ladies Auxiliary, who said, “The American Legion Post 391 has many disabled veterans who cannot walk up stairs. This grant will enable those veterans to continue to be active members of the Legion.”
The funds are sourced from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
