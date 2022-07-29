Fredericktown American Legion will receive $55,000 in state funding to install a new elevator, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced.

“Local veterans will benefit from this project for many years to come,” Snyder said. “I’m proud to see our tax dollars spent on something that will directly help the veterans in our community who are living with physical disabilities.”

