A Franklin Township man accused of firing a gun at another man more than two years ago was acquitted on all charges Wednesday night following a three-day jury trial in Greene County Court.
Frank Leon Cordero, 22, was found not guilty by the Greene County jury on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
Cordero was also facing felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, but Senior Judge Thomas Ling dismissed those before the jury began deliberating because there was not enough evidence to prove those charges, public defender Harry Cancelmi said.
Cordero had been accused by state police of getting into a fight with Thad McGilton in the 300 block of Valley Farm Drive in Franklin Township on March 24, 2020, and then firing a single gunshot later that evening.
“Mr. Cordero, from the time the charges were filed until the end, was protesting his innocence and it was always a case for a trial,” Cancelmi said Friday.
Cordero was initially jailed after state police filed charges, but later posted bond and has been free since May 2020.