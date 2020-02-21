State police arrested a Franklin Township man after he was accused of lying to police about a runaway teenager being in his home.
Cortland James Rogers, 26, of 416 Mountain View Road, faces charges of interference with custody of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.
According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Feb. 10. Information about her identity was redacted from charging documents.
Police said the girl had run away before and gone to Rogers’ home because the two wanted to be in a relationship.
State troopers went to Rogers’ residence on Feb. 12 and 13, and both times Rogers denied that the girl was there. On Feb. 12, police searched the home and did not find her.
Her parents found her hiding in a cabinet under the sink at Rogers’ home Feb. 16, the complaint states. She told police she had been there the whole time she was missing.
According to the complaint, she hid in kitchen cabinets or in the shower whenever someone came looking for her. She also said Rogers gave her marijuana that was potentially laced with other substances, police said.
Rogers was arraigned before District Judge David Balint the evening of Feb. 16. Balint sent Rogers to the Greene County prison on $100,000 bond.