State police arrested a Franklin Township man Tuesday night after he fired a gun at another man.
Frank Leon Cordero, 19, of 119 Jefferson Road, faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Cordero got into a physical fight with Thad McGilton in the 300 block of Valley Farm Drive in Franklin Township, where McGilton’s father lives.
Cordero punched McGilton in the face, according to the complaint. Believing Cordero ran away, McGilton left in his vehicle.
McGilton heard that Cordero was back at his father’s home, and when he returned, he heard a gunshot. According to the complaint, McGilton saw Cordero coming around the side of the house with a gun in his hand. Cordero then ran away.
Police were called to the scene about 8:50 p.m. and found Cordero not far from the home and arrested him. According to the complaint, police also found a handgun nearby.
Cordero was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Lee Watson, who sent him to Greene County prison on $250,000 bond.