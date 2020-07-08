With many official fireworks celebrations canceled this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, more people decided to put on their own pyrotechnics displays to mark the Fourth of July.
Hospital emergency rooms usually are busy on Independence Day and the days leading up to it, and 2020 was no exception, as local hospitals treated a number of fireworks-related injuries.
At UPMC Mercy Burn Center, Pittsburgh, more than 20 people were treated for serious injuries related to fireworks over the holiday weekend, including several children.
The 2020 total is the highest Independence Day weekend injury count on record at the burn center, surpassing 2019’s weekend total of six, the hospital reported.
“Some of the injuries are very serious. Several patients were admitted and will need ongoing care and therapy. We urge people to not engage in personal fireworks use to avoid any of these devastating traumas,” said Dr. Jenny Ziembicki, medical director at UPMC Mercy Burn Center. “It is important to understand that even legal fireworks should only be handled by those properly trained in their use.”
The UPMC Mercy emergency department also treated several outpatient injuries for burns to the hands, mostly due to reloadable mortars and fire pits.
At Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Burn Center, seven patients were treated for fireworks-related injuries and campfire burns.
AHN emergency departments also treated several fireworks-related injuries that did not require hospitalization.
The hospital said those numbers are typical for the Fourth of July weekend.
Washington Health System also reported a few injuries that were caused by fireworks, but the number of people hurt was comparable to recent years. No one suffered life-threatening injuries.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of injuries and a handful of fatalities result from amateur fireworks explosions each year.
And the Pew Research Center reports that on average, more than 45,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms for treatment of injuries on July 4 and 5, the highest daily numbers in the entire year.