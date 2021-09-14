Four people from Texas face felony burglary charges after they stole more than $10,000 from a home in North Strabane Township.
Jefferson Nunez-Suarez, 31, Brian Steven Farias-Suarez, 31, Elkin Alexander Lara-Lozano, 48, and Nicole Andrea Reyes-Suarez, 23, all of 8650 Kingston Hollow, Richmond, were charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and trespassing by North Strabane police.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Jonagold Drive at about 2:10 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspects forced their way into the home through the back door.
According to police, the group stole $10,000 cash, a diamond ring, firearm, passports, social security cards, purses and shoes.
A neighbor allowed police to review surveillance footage. The footage showed a Toyota Sienna pulling out of the victim’s driveway around the time the burglary occurred, police said.
The cameras also captured a woman wearing a dark colored shirt walking down the street, according to police.
A license plate reading camera captured a Toyota Sienna matching the description of the car seen on Jonagold Drive passing through a nearby intersection.
Police were able to track the car to North Fayette Township in Allegheny County.
North Fayette police found the car and all four individuals in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings. Police said Lara-Lozano had a large amount of cash in his possession.
The vehicle and all four suspects were sent to Moon Township Police Department.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found walkie-talkies, cell phones, a tracking device and tools, police said.
North Strabane police reviewed additional surveillance footage, and said all four individuals could be seen in the footage.
Residents in the neighborhood also told police they saw the suspects.
According to court records, none of the four have been arraigned, and preliminary hearings have not been scheduled.