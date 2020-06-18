Four SCI-Greene inmates were charged Tuesday with possessing synthetic marijuana in the prison in Franklin Township this year.
The state Department of Corrections filed charges of possession of contraband and drugs against Luke Patrick Erath, 22, Kerry L. Purnell, 49, Kevin Floyd, 29, and Robert Stephone Gilmore, 25, court records show.
Erath also was found to possess cocaine Feb. 23 after an officer saw him place a small white envelope in his waistband as he left his cell. The envelope also contained strips of paper soaked in synthetic marijuana, charging documents state.
Purnell had rolled-up papers soaked in the drug after he was found March 9 unresponsive on the floor of his cell, court documents allege.
Floyd is accused of having a piece of paper containing a tobacco-like product soaked in the drug when he was found unresponsive March 9 outside of the prison’s maintenance building, charging documents indicate.
Gilmore was holding two pieces of paper soaked in the drug clenched in his fist while he was being escorted March 3 to restricted housing, the record shows.
District Judge D. Glenn Bates in Greene signed warrants Tuesday for the arrests of the inmates.
The court documents did not indicate how the men got the drugs into the prison.
The state Department of Corrections did not respond to an email seeking comment.