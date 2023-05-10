Vote Sticker

Four Republicans and three Democrats are running for seats on the three-member Greene County Board of Commissioners next Tuesday. The two candidates from each party who get the most votes in the primary will then run in the November general election.

The Republican candidates are incumbent Betsy McClure, a retired school nurse; Cameron Downer, a Whiteley Township constable; Jared Edgreen, a police officer with the West Greene School District and a former Secret Service agent; and Larry Freeman, a former corrections officer at SCI-Greene. The Democratic candidates are incumbent Blair Zimmerman; Michael Holloway, the administrator of Greene County’s Family Center; and Christine Bailey, a former business owner.

Betsy McClure

Submitted photo

Betsy McClure
Cameron Downer

Submitted photo

Cameron Downer
Jared Edgreen

Submitted photo

Jared Edgreen
Michael Holloway

Submitted photo

Michael Holloway
Christine Bailey

Submitted photo

Christine Bailey

