Four Republicans and three Democrats are running for seats on the three-member Greene County Board of Commissioners next Tuesday. The two candidates from each party who get the most votes in the primary will then run in the November general election.
The Republican candidates are incumbent Betsy McClure, a retired school nurse; Cameron Downer, a Whiteley Township constable; Jared Edgreen, a police officer with the West Greene School District and a former Secret Service agent; and Larry Freeman, a former corrections officer at SCI-Greene. The Democratic candidates are incumbent Blair Zimmerman; Michael Holloway, the administrator of Greene County’s Family Center; and Christine Bailey, a former business owner.
The Observer-Reporter asked each candidate to provide emailed responses to two questions.
Question 1: Why are you running for commissioner and what qualities do you possess to be able to do the job on Day 1?
Question 2: What will be your main priorities as commissioner and how will you work with the minority or majority party to get things done?
Their responses, along with biographical information about each candidate, are below. Responses were not received from Blair Zimmerman or Larry Freeman.
Republicans
Betsy McClure
Age: 64
Occupation: Greene County commissioner, retired school nurse
Residence: Waynesburg
I am seeking a second term as commissioner for the same reason as I first sought the office. I want to serve the people of the county, and to use my skills and experience to deliver a better life for all of us. It has been an honor to partner with Commissioner Mike Belding to set a fresh course, and to have a talented and dedicated team of fellow county employees to address this challenge.
In the last three-and-a-half years, I have gained broad experience, in-depth, on-the-job skills, revisited and leveraged old relationships, and established important new connections. I have been frontline in the battle to capture more than our fair share of resources, and to get Greene County on a level playing field to compete in the future job market.
I earned my nursing degree from Waynesburg College, and a master’s degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania. I was a hospice nurse, hospital nursing supervisor, director of a skilled nursing unit and served for 23 years as a certified school nurse. This experience prepared me well to become the county commissioner to lead on health and human services. As one of 67 Pennsylvania commissioners in this role, I was honored to be named vice chair of the human services committee of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
In these three years, we have made significant advances, but there is much work yet to be done. We have reduced the budget deficit from $5 million to just over $1 million. This was accomplished through reviewing and renegotiating key contracts, consolidating positions, utilizing and repurposing county office space to reduce cost and create new revenue, and by implementing fiscally conservative policies. By executing a feasibility study, we secured multiple grants and have already deployed over $9 million in new broadband service. We secured Department of Environmental Protection permits and completed the first phase of the previously stalled Wisecarver Park project. We rebuilt county children and youth services staff and re-established in-county foster care services, to allow our children to remain in school and in-county, and to reduce taxpayer costs. We have captured multiple project grants which provide funds to initiate a business incubator, a new Carmichaels library and senior center, and new infrastructure in Waynesburg.
Moving forward, my focus will be to grow family-sustaining jobs and a stronger tax base, by continuing to work with stakeholders and network with potential investors and businesses. We will work hard to strengthen our existing businesses and bring in new opportunities. As commissioner, I will continue to champion our county as a safe, friendly, livable community with wide open spaces and interstate, rail and river access. I will work to improve our housing stock with a focus on specialized housing. I will also continue to work with our education facilities to provide support, and promote opportunities that keep our children here. We solicited and won the ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Stations) site for Greene County to better serve the health care needs of our veterans.
I count myself blessed to have grown up and lived in Greene County, and to serve it now. I will be even more proud, if I can, in some small way, ensure that future generations in the county will have a better life.
Cameron Downer
Age: 24
Occupation: Whitely Township constable
Residence: Waynesburg
I am not the type of person to tell people what I think they need. Rather, I tend to listen and allow people to explain what they need.
Prior to this election cycle, several citizens approached me suggesting that our community is in a tough spot. Some common issues discussed were high taxes, our underperforming economy, and population loss. At the time, I was working as a field organizer for the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, covering Greene and Fayette counties. It was never my ambition to run for commissioner. However, after speaking with many Greene County residents, it became clear that their voices were not heard by our current leadership. I decided to take the unique experiences I learned working with the Republican Party and run for office.
My primary intention is to restore a voice back to the citizens of Greene County. During my campaign, I have gone to all four corners of the county, knocked on countless doors, visited local businesses, stopped at fire department fish fries and attended several community events. Throughout my campaign, I continue to ask people what I can do for them. Many people are more than happy to share their concerns, and I’m proud of my fellow citizens for being so passionate about the future of our community. I hope to bring a new wave of energy into Greene County that can spark some positive change. At the end of the day, I am running because Greene County needs leadership that hears, respects, and supports the people of our community.
Greene County has been my lifelong home, and there is no place else I would ever want to live. With that said, I am incredibly invested and concerned with the future of our county. To address the elephant in the room, Greene County has been increasing taxes while the population has continued to decrease. If this trend isn’t stopped, our county will become economically destitute within the next few years.
Therefore, my main priority would be to grow our tax base. I intend to do so by introducing new industry, business, and job opportunities to this county. I know this is something politicians have promised before, and as a lifelong citizen of Greene County, I too am frustrated by these many empty promises. So, rather than merely state my goal, allow me to explain how I plan to implement it. I would like to create a favorable business environment by offering tax credits and tax cuts to prospective businesses. I would also aim to create a small business incubator program to assist new startups, develop brownfield sites that are ripe for industrial growth, and work directly with local business owners to market our community as a business friendly environment.
To reduce the tax burden on citizens, I will aggressively pursue state and federal grants while simultaneously implementing efficient cost-cutting measures into the county budget. With a balanced and transparent budget alongside newly sourced grant funding, we can invest strongly in our county amenities including 911 emergency services, clean drinking water, public utilities, broadband internet, the drug task force, and many others.
I believe working with the minority party or any party to accomplish these goals should not be difficult. The goals I outline serve to benefit the people of our community, which is something I feel any politician, regardless of party, should support. The current strategy of “do nothing and raise taxes” is driving people and businesses away from our community.
Greene County is located in a prime area for economic development. With the right leadership, we can begin to market Greene County as a business-friendly environment, spurring a new era of entrepreneurship and development right here at home.
Jared Edgreen
Age: 37
Occupation: Police officer, West Greene School District
Residence: Waynesburg
My decision to run for Greene County commissioner was not easy nor hastily made.
For years, my work with nonprofits, churches, and schools in my community has lead various individuals to petition me to run for office. Initially, I rejected the idea. I have never envisioned myself as a “politician,” but simply someone who has passion for people and my community. A simple phrase I’ve heard community members say time and time again, “Someone needs to do something,” has driven me to be the “someone.”
Why not me? A quote that used to hang in a break room in my prior professional life read, “The only thing for evil to exist, is for good men to do nothing.” I’ve always thought, if I’m seeking to be a “good man,” to do what’s right, what would I be if I didn’t step up to do something?
I finally decided to run, after much prayer and deliberation with my family, because of my love for community and Greene County. And the passion to step up and do something.
If I am to be elected, on Day One, I would prove to be someone who is passionate and hard-working. Someone who treats everyone with respect. Someone who will work with everyone to get the job done. Someone who truly cares more about others than myself. Someone who realizes there is so much more to learn. Someone who will listen.
Furthermore, as someone who has built a school police department from the ground up, I have written district policy and procedure, written first-ever emergency operation plans and emergency action plans, worked with a talented English teacher to write over $550,000 worth of grants for physical security to keep our kids safe, and became an educator to teachers and students alike. I have experience in building programs through teamwork, and would continue that work on a larger scale.
The first thing I would like to strive for is open communication and teamwork.
There are many areas in the county that need to be addressed, but we won’t get anything done without each other and open communication. Will there be many people on the “other side of the aisle” as me? Yes, but as Greene Countians we all want similar things: infrastructure; diversification of our tax base; to retain our graduates; to retain our heritage and the beauty around us. These are very simple principles that everyone can get behind. We must focus on what brings us together instead of what would drive us apart.
Yes, politics in Washington, D.C., has everyone polarized and upset, but what if we as Greene County could come together cohesively as a community and resolve for a more prosperous county without the politics? These are lofty goals, I know, and I am only one man.
People have asked me on the campaign trail, “How will you fix Greene County?” The answer is simple: I can’t fix Greene County, but maybe together we can.
Democrats
Michael Holloway
Age: 38
Occupation: Greene County Family Center administrator
Residence: Waynesburg
I am running for Greene County commissioner because I believe that we need strong, principled leadership in our community. I am deeply committed to making a positive impact on the lives of the people who live here, and I believe that I have the skills and experience to make a real difference, that is positively felt and seen by our friends and families.
I have spent my entire career in public service within Greene County, serving the populations and improving lives. As a member of numerous executive management teams, I’ve worked directly with organizations to develop effective and sustainable policies. I have worked with leaders, and I understand the importance of working across the aisle to get things done; being professionally engaged, and taking necessary actions knowing that it’s the people who truly matter.
I possess a range of qualities that make me well-suited for the job of commissioner. First and foremost, I am a strategic thinker who is able to analyze complex problems and develop innovative solutions. I am a highly motivated individual and I am confident that I can bring a fresh perspective to the table. When it comes to someone who has the ability to search for opportunities in the midst of obstacles, I am that man.
In terms of my priorities as commissioner, there are several issues that I believe are critical to our community’s success. First, I believe that we need to focus on economic development and job creation. We need to attract new businesses to the area and support the growth of our existing businesses and entrepreneurs.
Secondly, I believe that we need to prioritize education and workforce development. We need to ensure that our schools are provided with the resources that will allow our children to learn the skills and knowledge that they will need to succeed in the 21st-century economy. We need to support the families within our community. We need to support our teachers, administrators, and support staff to ensure that our children are prepared for the jobs of the future. The creation of an innovation hub, promoting apprenticeships in trade, internships with local businesses and organizations, and encouraging a relationship that will foster growth in our local communities is vital to our county’s sustainability.
Finally, I believe that we need to address the issues related to public safety and community well-being. My signature and primary platform focus will be on the ongoing commitment to community engagement.
I recognize that having key leaders, stakeholders, and decision-makers at the table is important, however, equally important would be the feedback from community members and county residents. When you’re tasked with making decisions regarding public health, crime, and public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and public transportation, it only makes sense to invite everyone to the table and provide them with a voice. When making public policy or countywide decisions, it is crucial to have your thumb on the pulse of the community. Oftentimes, the decisions that are made with public interest in mind fail to capture the ideas and feedback from those who are impacted directly. This is where my years of experience in business and management will assist.
I understand the importance of analyzing the cost versus the benefit, looking at the potential threats, opportunities, weaknesses, and strengths of an idea. I know how to market, brand, and network. I’m an active participant in various affiliations and collaborations that deal directly with community support programming, and county enrichment.
Christine Bailey
Age: 54
Occupation: Former business owner
Residence: Waynesburg
I made the decision to run for commissioner due to the intentions to make the county a “destination.” We need to turn our attention to the lack of industry and jobs that allow people to have the ability to utilize these parks.
As a resident and once a business owner, I am aware that many people spend their time and money outside the county and choose to spend it in neighboring areas.
Greene County’s $41 million budget is now dependent on yet another fossil fuel, ie., the impact fees from natural gas that generate $5.4 million. My concerns are when this market declines, where are the funds going to come from next? Looking toward the future, we must acquire business to feed the tax base, and if that is able to be procured, then the retail and various national restaurant chains that are in demand will follow.
During this campaign, I have studied the other candidates and their goals. Most of the candidates are very aware of the issues at the forefront.
I ask that voters look at this as a job interview, not at the political party each candidate represents.
If we all have common goals to improve the financial well-being of Greene County, it is not a matter of majority or minority. At the core of most of the campaigns is a desire to retain population, reduce taxes, increase standards within our schools, and make Greene County an area to develop and create new industry and development.
