Four Republicans running for three open Donegal Township supervisor seats were removed from the ballot Friday after they erroneously turned in multiple nominating petitions.
Randy Poland, Edward Shingle Jr., James Bauer and Chad Thomas were all removed from the Republican primary after Senior Judge Katherine Emery determined they had improperly filed for all three open board seats rather than just submitting one nominating petition for their candidacy.
Richard Martin and Richard Fielder will be the only two Republicans on the ballot, meaning someone could still mount a write-in campaign in the May 18 primary in order to be included in the general election in November.
Registered Republicans Dave Ealy, Douglas Teagarden, Kathleen Miller and Mike Smith challenged 15 total petitions for a variety of races, including that of five people running for township supervisor.
They also challenged Kathleen W. Croft’s paperwork, but had to withdraw their complaint against her since she is running as a Democrat and only members of the same party can file a challenge. She will remain on the ballot with Tammi M. Iams.