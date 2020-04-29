Four residents at a Canton Township nursing home were hospitalized Monday night after a ceiling collapsed.
Canton Township Fire Department responded to The Grove at Washington, 1198 W. Wylie Ave., just before 9:20 p.m. The residents were initially trapped but were freed and transported to Washington Hospital, according to Washington County Ambulance and Chair Service.
Ambulance and Chair did not provide the extent of injuries.
The Grove at Washington is a for-profit nursing home with 74 beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. According to an inspection report for patient care on the Department of Health’s website, the facility received multiple citations following an inspection on Jan. 8. All of the citations were graded as issues that caused either no harm or minimal harm, and a followup inspection on Feb. 21 found that the issues had been corrected.
According to the January report, those issues included missing tiles in the threshold to several rooms and a loose handrail outside of a shower.
The Department of Health also conducted an inspection for building safety at the facility on Jan. 6, which also found multiple issues. All of those citations were graded as being of minimal or no harm, according to the health department.
According to the report, the inspection found that the facility did not have documentation of monthly testing of carbon monoxide and fire alarms. It also failed to maintain the sprinkler system, with corroded sprinkler heads, according to the report.
The Grove did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comment Tuesday.
A call to Canton Township Code Enforcement Officer Chris Hammett was not returned.