Union Township Supervisors

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

From left, Larry Spahr, Linda Evans Boren and Stephen Parish are sworn-in Wednesday morning at attorney Dennis Makel’s office in Washington after being appointed to the Union Township Board of Supervisors. Charles Wilson, who is not pictured, also was appointed to the board and took his oath later in the day.

Facing a laundry list of important issues on a tight deadline, four people were appointed Wednesday to serve as Union Township supervisors following the mass resignation within the municipal government last week.

During a brief motions hearing in Washington County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Gary Gilman appointed Larry Spahr, Linda Evans Boren, Stephen Parish and Charles Wilson to serve on the board on an “interim basis” until January 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In