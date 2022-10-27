Facing a laundry list of important issues on a tight deadline, four people were appointed Wednesday to serve as Union Township supervisors following the mass resignation within the municipal government last week.
During a brief motions hearing in Washington County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Gary Gilman appointed Larry Spahr, Linda Evans Boren, Stephen Parish and Charles Wilson to serve on the board on an “interim basis” until January 2024.
All four new members came forward following the unexpected resignations of Heather Daerr, Charles Trax Jr., Richard Lawson and Michael Barna on Oct. 17, leaving only Michalle Dupree on the board. Since there was not a quorum to accept the resignations, a judge was needed to approve their departures and appoint the new members.
Attorney Michael Ierino, who represented Dupree and 26 township residents petitioning the court for the appointments, said it was imperative to place new members on the board immediately so they can move forward with urgent municipal business.
“Honestly, it’s important we get this moving forward because all township business is at a standstill,” Ierino said.
Ierino told Gilman there are serious issues that must be addressed soon, such as agreements with the township’s EMS provider and the city of Monongahela Police Department, which is currently contracted to patrol Union. The township’s audit still must be completed before the 2023 budget can be passed, and Ierino said “contractors are walking off the job” for undisclosed projects due to non-payment of services.
“We have to do something, your honor. Union Township is faced with all these things coming due,” Ierino said.
The four outgoing supervisors did not attend the hearing, but they were served certified letters making them aware of the proceeding, Ierino said. In an interview last week, the resigning members said they decided to leave due to a toxic environment within the township and municipal government. Attorney Gary Sweat also resigned as solicitor, as did the township’s certified public accountant, project manager and secretary/assistant treasurer.
Gilman asked Spahr, Evans Boren and Parish brief questions about their residency and intention to serve on the board. Wilson did not attend the hearing because he was working a shift driving a school bus. With no one else showing interest in the positions, Gilman signed an order appointing them to the board.
“Good luck to you, and luck to Union Township,” Gilman said.
Spahr, Evans Boren and Parish went with Dupree to the Washington office of attorney Dennis Makel after the hearing to sign paperwork and get sworn-in by a notary, while Wilson arrived later in the morning to take his oath. The four new members all have served on the board in the past with a combined experience of nearly 70 years. Dupree, who only took office in January, was pleased to have new board members with extensive backgrounds as township supervisors.
“I’m just very happy for the people of Union Township that experienced supervisors have stepped up to help me,” Dupree said.
Wednesday night’s township meeting was canceled because the agenda could not be advertised since there was no quorum of the board until Gilman’s appointments earlier in the day. A special meeting will have to be scheduled soon to organize the new board, make appointments to various township positions and then set an agenda for the next voting meeting.
The four new board members will be required to run for election in November 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.