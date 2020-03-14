The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday four additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the southeastern part of the state, two from Montgomery County and one each from Chester County and Philadelphia.
All are adults and are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. The statewide total now is 45 cases, with 39 presumptive positive and six cases – one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and four in Montgomery County – confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Rachel Levine, state Secretary of Health, said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
