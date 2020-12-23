Four more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Washington County Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative death toll since the start of the pandemic to 116.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health also reported there were 143 additional cases of the coronavirus in Washington County. Since March, there have now been 7,824 cases in the county.
The state health department also reported eight new deaths in Fayette County, bringing its death toll to 68. Fayette also logged 110 new cases, bringing its overall number to an even 6,000. Greene County added 25 new cases. Its cumulative death toll stands at 10.
Allegheny County added 797 new cases Tuesday, with 10 more deaths. This comes after several days where the county was adding close to or more than 1,000 new cases every 24 hours. In the course of the pandemic, there have been 47,908 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County, with 845 deaths.
Meanwhile, Michael Huff, who directs the commonwealth’s testing and contact tracing efforts, explained in an afternoon briefing that even as more Pennsylvanians receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the months ahead, those who are vaccinated will still need to be tested for the virus if they are exposed to someone who has it.
“Absolutely, they will need to test,” Huff said. “Even though the vaccines are 94% to 95% effective, we want to make sure that individual is not among the 5%.”