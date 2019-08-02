MARIANNA – Four members of Marianna council have tendered their resignations, crippling the borough’s ability to conduct business.
Acting Mayor Wes Silva resigned, along with Tristan Pinkney, Julliette Silva and Nick Temas, with some of them indicating they were tired of the way they were being treated in the small town, the borough secretary said. The resignations took place at a Wednesday council meeting.
“I was totally shocked,” Marianna Secretary Erica Pinkney said.
Council Wednesday also appointed Scott Jones to fill one of the vacant seats, she said. Jones won the spring primary and was expected to be elected to a four-year term in the fall.
His appointment leaves two members on the board, the other being Jeremy Berardinelli.
Melanie Ostrander, director of the Washington County elections office, said it will up to each party chairman to submit names to appear on the November ballot for two of the vacant seats.
Council has 30 days to appoint members to the other seat before the decision on the replacement becomes a responsibility of the Washington County Court of Common Pleas, Ostrander said.
Marianna solicitor Tom Vreeland did not return messages seeking comment.