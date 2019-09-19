A family of seven escaped a house fire in Smith Township Thursday morning, but four were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Slovan/Smith Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 515 Fifth Ave. around 6 a.m. A mother, father and two of their children were taken to a hospital. The fire caused severe damage to the home.
Bernadette Gariglio, who is staying in her daughter’s house nearby on Fifth while visiting from North Carolina, said she could smell smoke around 4 a.m. She went outside and saw the flames when a police car pulled into the driveway.
“It’s your natural instinct,” she said. “You’re going to go help somebody.”
According to Gariglio, one of the children taken to the hospital was just a year old.
Midway, Mt. Pleasant and Swedesburg fire departments also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.