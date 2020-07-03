Four Canonsburg area churches will host a drive-through food distribution of lunch items and fresh produce from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday.
The sites are Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township; and the newly designated St. Oscar Romero Parish houses of worship, Holy Rosary Church site, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse and Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church site, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands.
No registration is required. Food will be available while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented during the distribution.
This event is made possible through the combined efforts of Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde’s Produce.