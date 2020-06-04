Four churches will participate in the Monday food distribution organized by the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association and Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome.
Lunch items and boxes of fresh produce will be offered at the drive-thru distribution June 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township; and Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. Organizers ask that recipients visit their nearest location. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.